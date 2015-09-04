FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 4
September 4, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based Blue Ant Media has asked the federal broadcast regulator to ease the Canadian-content burden on its television network Cottage Life so it can boost profits by importing more of its daytime lineup. (bit.ly/1QdflWN)

** Canada gets slightly higher marks in the latest report card on global innovation, but it remains a laggard in certain key measures and is no candidate for any gold stars. (bit.ly/1JSQLVH)

NATIONAL POST

** The number of half-empty office buildings in Alberta is projected to spike, as Colliers International predicts an "ill-timed" building boom should push up vacancy rates in Calgary and Edmonton. (bit.ly/1EFgSnz)

** Canada's booming technology industry has been acknowledged by U.S. real estate firm CBRE, which has for the first time placed Toronto and Vancouver among its top cities in North America for job growth in the sector. (bit.ly/1PPysFJ)

** The Canadian government says it never denied refugee applications from the family of three year old Alan Kurdi, whose lifeless body on a Turkish beach Wednesday sparked an international fervour. (bit.ly/1JPDMIW) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)

