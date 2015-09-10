PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One in five Canadian renters face an affordable housing crisis, spending more than half their income on shelter costs, according to a new study by a coalition of affordable housing groups in six provinces of Canada and the Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. (bit.ly/1UIJmi1)

** Canada's unimpressive response to resettling Syrian refuges is a sign the country is shrinking into a smaller role on the world stage. A new research paper by Robert Greenhill and Megan McQuillan suggests that decline has been going on for a generation, under both Conservative and Liberal governments. (bit.ly/1Qq9KfY)

** Canada's Federal Liberals are threatening to pull out of a leaders debate on foreign policy later this month over concerns that it won't be bilingual as promised. In a letter sent to the organizers of the Munk Debate on Wednesday, the co-chairs of Trudeau's campaign team said they were reviewing whether to take part in the debate on Sept. 28. (bit.ly/1gbijhC)

NATIONAL POST

** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive, Steve Williams, blasted the "stupidity" of pipeline politics in the United States and Canada, and also hinted that his company's C$5-billion ($3.78 billion) worth of cash could be used to buy up "distressed assets" in "fire sales". He made these comments in a speech at an energy conference in New York on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JWxnIn)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will not deviate on the Syrian refugees issue. At a rally on Wednesday, Harper offered a riposte to the accusation from Justin Trudeau that he has been using security as an excuse not to act. (bit.ly/1JWzlsj)

** The anti-sex education protest centered on Thorncliffe Park's Muslim community may be fizzling. On Tuesday, there were roughly 700 absentees at Thorncliffe Park Public School, or about half of projected enrolment; on Wednesday that was down to "only" 432, or about 30 percent. (bit.ly/1L42OEW) ($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)