FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 10
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One in five Canadian renters face an affordable housing crisis, spending more than half their income on shelter costs, according to a new study by a coalition of affordable housing groups in six provinces of Canada and the Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. (bit.ly/1UIJmi1)

** Canada's unimpressive response to resettling Syrian refuges is a sign the country is shrinking into a smaller role on the world stage. A new research paper by Robert Greenhill and Megan McQuillan suggests that decline has been going on for a generation, under both Conservative and Liberal governments. (bit.ly/1Qq9KfY)

** Canada's Federal Liberals are threatening to pull out of a leaders debate on foreign policy later this month over concerns that it won't be bilingual as promised. In a letter sent to the organizers of the Munk Debate on Wednesday, the co-chairs of Trudeau's campaign team said they were reviewing whether to take part in the debate on Sept. 28. (bit.ly/1gbijhC)

NATIONAL POST

** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive, Steve Williams, blasted the "stupidity" of pipeline politics in the United States and Canada, and also hinted that his company's C$5-billion ($3.78 billion) worth of cash could be used to buy up "distressed assets" in "fire sales". He made these comments in a speech at an energy conference in New York on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JWxnIn)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will not deviate on the Syrian refugees issue. At a rally on Wednesday, Harper offered a riposte to the accusation from Justin Trudeau that he has been using security as an excuse not to act. (bit.ly/1JWzlsj)

** The anti-sex education protest centered on Thorncliffe Park's Muslim community may be fizzling. On Tuesday, there were roughly 700 absentees at Thorncliffe Park Public School, or about half of projected enrolment; on Wednesday that was down to "only" 432, or about 30 percent. (bit.ly/1L42OEW) ($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.