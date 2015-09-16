PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The extradition hearing of former chief executive of Canadian mining company Centerra Gold, detained in Bulgaria, has been pushed back to the week of Oct. 5. A Bulgarian judge has delayed Leonard Homeniuk's day in court for a second time to give the Kyrgyz authorities more time to submit evidence. The judge had delayed a hearing in late August for the same reason. (bit.ly/1FMBsx8)

** Cash-starved oil sands companies are eyeing fresh cuts to research and development budgets - a sign that today's depressed crude prices could hamper the innovation that analysts say is needed to lower production costs in the expensive sector. Some of the industry's biggest producers, including Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, are putting spending on technology development under the microscope even as they seek cheaper ways to wring crude from Alberta. (bit.ly/1W2vlhx)

** A former wireless retail executive was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday for selling confidential industry information to an analyst whose subsequent 2013 report on sales of BlackBerry Ltd's newest smartphone sent the company's stock price downward. (bit.ly/1KdWSr1)

NATIONAL POST

** WestJet Airlines Ltd announced 28 flights a week from six Canadian cities to London - a market Air Canada has dominated for decades. WestJet said Tuesday that it will offer seasonal service to London's Gatwick Airport from Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and St. John's beginning in May 2016. (bit.ly/1KpAH2x)

** Canadian auto-parts giant Magna International Inc is partnering with a Tel Aviv-based cyber-security firm to prevent vehicles from being hacked. Magna and Argus Cyber Security Ltd announced on Tuesday that they will collaborate on a joint offering to address security fears related to recent cyber attacks on connected vehicles. (bit.ly/1KfGKoV)

** Canadian energy companies should prepare for a much tougher time getting access to credit as they return to their lenders in the coming months. Low oil prices are expected to force Canadian banks to cut their credit lines for many exploration and production companies by 15 to 20 percent, analysts at Canaccord Genuity warned. (bit.ly/1NCyhzW) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)