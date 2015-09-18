PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Barrick Gold Corp is shutting a major American office and dismantling its copper unit, the company's latest steps to cut costs and overhaul operations amid the slump in gold prices. The closing of its Salt Lake City office along with the unwinding of its copper business will help the world's biggest gold producer save $2 billion by the end of next year, the company said. (bit.ly/1LBX41i)

** U.S. Steel Canada Inc will seek a court order to continue restructuring under court protection beyond this year, the company said on Thursday. The company said it has been unable to negotiate a sale of its operations in Hamilton and Nanticoke, Ontario, or reach a restructuring agreement, and without an extension of the court protection it would likely have to cease operations at the end of the year. (bit.ly/1Oj0LyP)

** The operator of Canada's largest chain of movie theatres is moving further into electronic gaming, announcing some $15 million in investments on Thursday that will see eSports competitions playing out on Cineplex stages across the country. Cineplex Entertainment Inc will pay $10 million to acquire the assets of WorldGaming, which has a platform used for tournaments and leagues for the competitive gaming community. (bit.ly/1Oj0LyP)

NATIONAL POST

** Amaya Inc says that despite the California legislature session closing for the year without reaching a consensus on regulation that could provide access to the most potentially lucrative online poker market in the United States, the company is confident that it's only a matter of time before its lobbying pays off. Amaya is now trying to access U.S. gambling clientele despite there being only three states that have officially legalized online gambling: Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware. (bit.ly/1UZYVHB)

** Top oil forecaster Ed Morse offered some hope on Thursday to Canada's gloomy oil industry - a recovery by 2017 as the "weeding out" of uneconomic production runs its course. "The age of abundance of supply is here, even as the world is moving away from fossil fuel, and makes it highly unlikely that we will see $100 oil again," Morse, the New York-based global head of commodities at Citi Research, said in an interview. (bit.ly/1UZZzEJ) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)