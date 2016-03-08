PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government's plans to address rail safety in the upcoming federal budget are coming under heightened scrutiny amid new revelations about the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, which killed 47 people in 2013, but could have been prevented by a simple 10-second safety procedure.(bit.ly/1QzJAID)

** Surging crude prices pushed Canadian oil and gas stocks to three-month highs on Monday, but investors bitten for more than a year by short-lived gains are wary of calling an end to the downturn.(bit.ly/1p4n3tW)

** A senior United Nations official is calling on Canada to reach out to the Nigerian government and offer logistical and intelligence services to help find more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram nearly two years ago.(bit.ly/1RPIMzI)

NATIONAL POST

** Malaysia's Petronas is frustrated that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate-change priorities are introducing new uncertainty for its proposed C$36 billion ($27 billion) Pacific NorthWest LNG project in northern British Columbia and has threatened to walk away if it doesn't get federal approval by March 31, according to a source close to the project.(bit.ly/1QzKcOg)

** Companies are wiggling out of money-losing contracts to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants in Alberta as a result of the province's new climate change policies, leaving a provincial agency to honor the agreements. TransCanada Corp , a company best known for building pipelines but that also has a power business, cited a recent change in Alberta's climate laws in order to terminate contracts to buy coal-fired electric power from Atco Ltd and TransAlta Corp .(bit.ly/1UPjc0n)