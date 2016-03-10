PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Crescent Point Energy Corp slashed its dividend by 70 percent and said it would defer some spending to later this year, underscoring wariness in the industry that a hoped-for price recovery is at hand. (bit.ly/1UULo1W)

** Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he's "not happy" with the financial situation of his department and is vowing to fix the problem without sacrificing the department's key role in protecting the safety of Canadians. (bit.ly/1UhaFmv)

** The economic pieces are starting to fall into place for the Bank of Canada and its Governor Stephen Poloz, giving the central bank latitude to keep its key interest rate unchanged.(bit.ly/1M8utld)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto Mayor John Tory's signature $7-billion SmartTrack plan edged somewhat closer to reality on Wednesday - or what remains of it, anyway. The Executive Committee approved a staff recommendation to focus on two possible options that fall well short of what Tory stumped for during his election campaign. The plan will go next to city council. (bit.ly/1XewVg0)

** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has taken an important stand on the issue of unnamed donors paying thousands of dollars for private meetings with her and her staff. She's in favor of it. "It's part of the democratic process," she says, of the $6,000-a-head cocktail reception and three-course dinner at Toronto's Four Seasons Hotel scheduled for Thursday. (bit.ly/1RSv2Eh)