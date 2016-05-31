FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 31, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The glowing outlook for the world's airlines is beginning to dull a little amid data showing that international passenger traffic rose by just 4.6 percent in April, the slowest year-over-year pace since January, 2015. (bit.ly/1OXTlgU)

** A new court ruling on assisted death is raising questions about whether the Liberal government's proposed law is constitutional, as the House of Commons prepares to vote Tuesday on a historic bill to legalize the practice. (bit.ly/1PeZ9rV)

** Ottawa is considering setting up a 'super' Security Intelligence Review Committee that would provide oversight to a number of federal security departments and agencies, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says. (bit.ly/1UeSkT9)

NATIONAL POST

** As oilsands companies send crews back to the Fort McMurray region of Alberta and prepare to restart production following the devastating wildfires, the cumulative hit to the industry's cash flow is expected to be in the billions of dollars. (bit.ly/1WuwhOF)

** Ontario's concussion safety bill, "Rowan's Law", will likely be passed at Queen's Park next week, just days before the provincial legislature ends its spring session. The law, named in honor of Rowan Stringer, a Barrhaven, Ontario, high school student who died after sustaining two closely spaced concussion while playing rugby, would be a first in Canada. (bit.ly/1UeTePq) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.