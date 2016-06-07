PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Commodities from oil to gold have ended their epic swoon - and, in the process, turned Canadian stocks into some of the world's hottest offerings. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which tracks 22 raw materials, finished Monday more than 20 percent above its low on Jan. 20, meeting the most common definition of a bull market. (bit.ly/1TTc5jY)

** The legalization of assisted death enters a new era Tuesday, marked by conflicting approaches by provinces and uncertainty for patients and doctors after the Supreme Court deadline to create frameworks for assisted dying expired on June 6. (bit.ly/1Ob88ds)

** Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Monday accused his Vancouver counterpart, Gregor Robertson, of fear-mongering over the latter's high-profile campaign to block an oil pipeline project that many in Alberta see as crucial to the province's economic well-being. (bit.ly/1PDl9Nr)

NATIONAL POST

** Two senior editors have left the Toronto Star newsroom in the last few days. Spokesman Bob Hepburn said Monday that managing editor Jane Davenport has transferred to a different role at her own request. He said Davenport will remain an employee of parent company Torstar Corp and that details on her new job will be announced soon. The move comes after the departure last week of Jon Filson, the head of the paper's StarTouch tablet project. (bit.ly/1UaKCho)

** In Canada, the federal Liberals, along with governments in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta have expressed interest in the concept of a guaranteed minimum income - also known as a guaranteed annual income. While basic income guarantee, or basic income, is often said to enjoy support across the political spectrum, it's clear that left and right have very different ideas of what it would mean. (bit.ly/1Y5GoZN)

** Outspoken Ontario New Democrat Cheri DiNovo will be the first person to announce a bid for the leadership of the federal NDP. DiNovo will make the announcement official Tuesday morning from a church in Toronto's Parkdale-High Park riding that she currently represents. (bit.ly/22KN7ci) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)