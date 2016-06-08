PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Motors of Canada Ltd will announce on Friday that it plans to hire as many as 1,000 additional engineers, giving a strong boost to its research and development activities in Canada. (bit.ly/1UEnaaK)

** The wildfires that tore into Fort McMurray have left a toxic legacy, with mounds of ash across the city containing harmful levels of contaminants, according to tests conducted over the past month. (bit.ly/1UeHIbr)

** Alberta has told prosecutors and police that no member of medical teams involved in an assisted death for mentally competent, severely ill adults will be prosecuted, the clearest attempt by any province to create certainty around the newly legalized practice. (bit.ly/1PhaPFg)

NATIONAL POST

** Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc has signed a C$2.5 billion ($1.97 billion) bought deal for the sale of 71.5 million shares at C$35 a share, which represents a discount of C$1.50, or 4.1 percent, to Tuesday's closing price of C$36.50. (bit.ly/1tgIeMk)

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa said he was convinced the embattled drugmaker remains misunderstood and should be headed for a turnaround, but investors are less certain. (bit.ly/1UEnztY) ($1 = 1.2689 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)