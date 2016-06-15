PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada has soared in global rankings to become the second biggest arms dealer to the Middle East on the strength of its massive sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia, new figures show. (bit.ly/25XsNcV)

** The federal government has opened the door to adopting parts of a U.S. law that angers the Kremlin, one that would freeze assets of corrupt Russian officials and ban their travel to Canada. (bit.ly/1Q4mahO)

** The number of intermodal cargo boxes hauled by the major railways in North American has fallen by about 7 percent in the latest quarter, a bigger-than-expected decline that one railway executive called a "worrisome" signal about the state of the North American economy. (bit.ly/25XfRnv)

NATIONAL POST

** In the general election campaign, the Liberals were vocal about repealing the "problematic elements" of the Conservative government's anti-terror legislation. In the wake of the carnage in Paris last November, and now Orlando, it is fair to say there is much less enthusiasm to overturn many of its provisions, particularly those that allow the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disrupt potential terrorist activity. (bit.ly/1Uc9l6P)

** Bombardier Inc's competitors are trying to cast aspersions on the CSeries because they realize the aircraft is establishing itself as part of the "permanent landscape" and feel threatened by its success, according to a senior company executive. (bit.ly/1UUnwaO)

** Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall renewed his attacks on the idea of a federal carbon tax on Tuesday, suggesting that attempts to put a price on carbon could face legal obstacles.(bit.ly/1WNzIQG) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)