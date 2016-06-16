FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 16
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 16, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The recent bounce-back in the price of oil isn't likely to stop investment from continuing to fall in Canada's battered energy sector, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says. (bit.ly/1XYhP2L)

** Canada's clean-energy investments have slowed just as the federal government is promising to begin the crossover from reliance on fossil fuels to a renewable energy future. (bit.ly/1XYhTiR)

** Finance ministers are narrowing their differences over pension reform ahead of a key meeting in Vancouver that will determine whether there's enough support to expand the Canada Pension Plan. (bit.ly/1XYhJbm)

NATIONAL POST

** Local TV news stations struggling to retain viewers and remain profitable as eyeballs shift online got a boost on Wednesday from Canada's broadcast regulator, which changed its rules to reallocate up to C$90 million of existing funds to local news. (bit.ly/1XYhGw8)

** A parliamentary impasse looms over the Liberals' turbulent assisted-dying legislation after the Senate on Wednesday drew a line in the sand and adopted a significantly reworked version of Bill C-14, which now returns to the Commons for consideration.(bit.ly/1XYiaT3) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.