a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 20
June 20, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Foreign Minister Stephane Dion made a big decision earlier this year on whether to allow Canadian-made military goods to be shipped to Thailand, a country ruled by an undemocratic junta since a 2014 coup - but the government won't divulge whether he blocked or approved these exports. (bit.ly/28Izvdg)

** Canadian executives overwhelmingly support expanded international trade deals, including more open commerce with the United States and a free-trade deal with China. (bit.ly/28IzE0a)

** Workers at the Bombardier Q400 factory in Toronto have agreed to the company's request to shift production of the plane's wings and cockpit to low-wage countries, a move that will eventually eliminate 200 jobs. (bit.ly/28IzPZE)

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bold election promise to expand and enhance the Canada Pension Plan to provide a more secure retirement for Canadians, but there is skepticism the necessary provincial consensus will be reached when finance ministers gather Monday in Vancouver. (bit.ly/28IzYfk)

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar

