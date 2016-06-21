FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 21
June 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A federal court has dismissed an appeal by Bell Mobility, a unit of BCE Inc, from a ruling of Canada's telecom regulator on how the company charged customers for its mobile television app. (bit.ly/28LALQ0)

** Amid a chorus of concern about Canada's overheated housing market, Moody's Investors Service says it believes the country's biggest lenders can easily withstand a severe market downturn, after the credit-rating agency simulated a U.S.-style mortgage crisis. (bit.ly/28LAUmp)

** Ottawa and most provincial finance ministers have reached a breakthrough agreement to expand the Canada Pension Plan, with all but Manitoba and Quebec signing on to the deal. (bit.ly/28LB2Tg)

NATIONAL POST

** There are "systemic vulnerabilities" in the Canadian mortgage market that would be exposed if the country were hit by a U.S.-style housing meltdown, according to a report from Moody's Investors Service. (bit.ly/28LBhOc)

** The Canadian entertainment and media sector can expect slow growth and will lag behind the global economy for the next five years, says a report Monday by PricewaterhouseCoopers. (bit.ly/28LBssx)

** Regardless of which political party wins the November vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton or presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump have both taken protectionist positions on trade - in particular, they have been critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is "generating uncertainty for Canadians," a new report warns. (bit.ly/28LF7Xt) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
