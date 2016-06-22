FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 22
June 22, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau government will not make public the text of a "Joint Action Plan" it recently hammered out with six Arab Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, that spells out how Canada might deepen its relationship with these countries in coming years. (bit.ly/28LQyKU)

** Encana Corp has agreed to sell oil and natural gas assets to Birchcliff Energy Ltd for C$625 million in the latest sign that a freeze on deal flow in the oil patch is thawing. (bit.ly/28LQH1h)

NATIONAL POST

** The dramatic decline in freight volumes is taking its toll on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which took the unusual step Tuesday of warning that its second-quarter results will come in significantly below expectations. (bit.ly/28LQGu2)

** An uptick in natural gas prices caught some commodities analysts by surprise this week, as higher temperatures and more demand for gas fuel bullish calls for the commodity. (bit.ly/28LR63o)

** Business organizations reacted quickly and harshly Tuesday to freshly announced enhancements to the Canada Pension Plan that will increase contributions employers must make. (bit.ly/28LQMC6) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

