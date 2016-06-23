FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 23
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Quebec government has signed a definitive agreement with Bombardier Inc for the previously announced investment of $1 billion in the company's C Series new-jet program. (bit.ly/28S3liO)

** Ronald Weinberg, the co-founder of children's animation house Cinar Corp, has been sentenced to eight years and 11 months in prison for what the judge said was "a leading role" in the massive fraud that resulted in the collapse of the celebrated company and the destruction of the retirement savings of thousands of investors. (bit.ly/28S3aEd)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada is threatening to walk away from its plan to buy up to 75 CSeries jets from Bombardier Inc unless the federal government gives it more flexibility over where it does its maintenance work. (bit.ly/28NSGCa)

** BlackBerry Ltd isn't ditching handsets just yet, with its top objective for 2017 to return its struggling device business to profitability, CEO John Chen told shareholders Wednesday. (bit.ly/28NSBhA)

** A Toronto-based mining company Primero Mining Corp locked in a dispute with Mexico's tax authorities is hoping the Liberal government will raise its case when Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto visits Canada next week. (bit.ly/28NSJOa) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.