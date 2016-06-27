PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being out of touch in backing British Prime Minister David Cameron in his bid to keep Britain in the EU. (bit.ly/28WURC9)

** The economic burden of lung cancer and mesothelioma from work-related asbestos exposure in Canada amounts to an average of $818,000 per case, according to a team led by health economist and senior scientist Dr. Emile Tompa at the Institute for Work & Health, a research organization. (bit.ly/297V5sr)

NATIONAL POST

** A note distributed to clients Friday by Scotia Capital analyst Sumit Malhotra says insurance company Great-West Lifeco , Royal Bank of Canada, and broker-dealer Canaccord Genuity Group have the most direct exposure to the impact of the United Kingdom's vote in favor of pulling out of the European Union. (bit.ly/28YK4ga)

** Members of the Green Party are deciding whether to add boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel to a list of official party policies. Party members are also voting on a resolution that would insist on revoking charitable status from the Jewish National Fund of Canada, which develops land in Israel. (bit.ly/28WXy6z) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)