PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada ranks second in the world when it comes to turning economic prosperity into social progress, according to a report by Social Progress Imperative. (bit.ly/292lxpm)

** Empire Co Ltd, the parent of grocer Sobeys Inc, posted a loss of $942.6 million as its problems deepened in its Western Canadian business in its fourth quarter and Chief Executive Marc Poulin warned of signs that Sobeys' sluggish sales are spreading to other regions of the country. (bit.ly/294uwY9)

** BuzzFeed Canada is cutting its political reporting staff more than a year after its official launch, suggesting there are cracks in the social news company's plan to expand its reporting capabilities outside the United States. (bit.ly/292cXns)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada has lodged a formal complaint with the Palestinian Authority over what it says were "baseless" accusations against Israel by President Mahmoud Abbas. The move came after Abbas alleged in a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels last week that Israeli rabbis had plotted to murder Palestinians by poisoning their wells - a claim that was quickly proven false. (bit.ly/297cjqn)

** Last minute negotiations are underway to extend the closing date for Superior Plus Corp's acquisition of Canexus Corp after U.S. antitrust authorities launched a legal challenge that could quash the deal. Calgary-based Canexus announced Tuesday that it is still in talks to extend the closing date of the deal, which is set to expire Wednesday. (bit.ly/292ceBe) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)