a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 8
July 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp is proposing a restructuring plan that would wipe out nearly half its debt and slash its annual interest payments, easing immediate financial pressure that threatened to turn the company insolvent. (bit.ly/29BgYDq)

** Canada's Bombardier Inc is under less pressure to ink new orders for its C-Series jet at a major European air show next week after receiving orders from Delta Air Lines and Air Canada, a senior executive said. (bit.ly/29BhzF5)

** British Columbia released new data showing foreign buyers purchased 5 percent of the homes sold in and around Vancouver over three weeks last month and, on average, spent about C$400,000 ($307,858) more than Canadians in these transactions, the first statistical hint of the impact offshore money might be having on the region's overheated market. (bit.ly/29Bh7Xu)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's top financial regulator is increasing its scrutiny of mortgage lending practices at the big banks amid concerns about soaring house prices. (bit.ly/29Bo62M)

** In Montreal this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left the impression he's not going to take a new look at the now permit-less Northern Gateway pipeline, likely putting the project on the backburner for as long as he is in power. (bit.ly/29Boa2v)

** A majority of Canadians support Wal-Mart Stores Inc in its fight with Visa Inc over interchange fees, but the retailer might lose some customers in the dispute. (bit.ly/29Boq1b) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

