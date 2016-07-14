PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Premier Rachel Notley's New Democratic Party government has assembled a diverse 18-member oil sands advisory panel to help figure out how to prepare the industry for keeping greenhouse gas emissions under a target of 100 megatonnes by 2030. (bit.ly/29yJHUL)

** Canadian Tire Corp Ltd says it sees a brighter future with former chief executive officer Stephen Wetmore than with the man who replaced him less than two years ago in the top job, Michael Medline. (bit.ly/29yJsZY)

NATIONAL POST

** American exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree Investments Inc on Thursday became the latest firm to launch ETFs in Canada as the competition for investors in the space heats up. (bit.ly/29yLs4m)

** The central bank on Wednesday kept its trend-setting lending level unchanged at 0.5 percent, where it has been for the past year - a remnant of the collapse of crude oil prices that began to be felt in the latter part of 2014. The bank acknowledged in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report that domestic growth "has been uneven". (bit.ly/29yKQfb)

** Fortified Trust, a new name and source of funding for the Bank of Montreal, placed $750 million of Class A notes in its initial foray to the market this week. The AAA-rated notes came with a five-year term and a coupon of 1.67 percent and ended up being 50 percent larger than originally anticipated. (bit.ly/29yLaun)

** The Toronto Star will conduct an "independent facilitation process review" of the newsroom's culture, after the union that represents the newspaper's employees last month called for an independent investigation in the wake of reporter Raveena Aulakh's suicide and the events surrounding her death. (bit.ly/29yLkly) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)