PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal will have negative consequences for the auto sector in Canada, an analysis of the automotive measures in the agreement says. Those provisions will cause reductions in vehicle production and employment, according to the study. (bit.ly/29MPxCf)

** Three Mi'kmaq communities are asking a federal court to reverse the approval of a crude-by-rail export terminal in a northern New Brunswick port, arguing that Ottawa never properly consulted them on the project. (bit.ly/29MPoyu)

NATIONAL POST

** In three weeks shareholders and debenture holders of Twin Butte Energy will meet in Calgary to give their assessment of the board-endorsed takeover of the company by Reignwood Resources, a privately held Singapore-based entity. (bit.ly/29MQFFT)

** A new report by the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute says every effort should be made to expedite pipeline project reviews because continuing delays are costing Canada's economy and governments billions a year. (bit.ly/29MQaeS)

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp sees very limited speculation in the condominium industry in Toronto among builders, a situation unlike the 1980s when the market crashed. (bit.ly/29MQrhV)

** As the International Monetary Fund cuts its global forecast for the next two years and warns of more fallout from Brexit, Canada is projected to emerge as a dark horse among the world's advanced economies - at least in the short term. (bit.ly/29MQ8DO)