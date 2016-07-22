FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 22
July 22, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc has for the first time set a specific goal for greenhouse gas reductions, and has pledged to cut the emissions intensity of its oil and petroleum production by 30 percent by 2030. (bit.ly/29Q1pqR)

** The Turkish government is calling on Canada to "take the necessary steps" to address what it describes as a terrorist organization responsible for last week's failed coup. (bit.ly/29Ruxuf)

** A new housing tax proposed this week by West Vancouver's mayor that targets non-residents would be "discrimination", says Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. (bit.ly/29Ruu1u)

NATIONAL POST

** Four days before NewLeaf Travel Co Inc is set to launch its first flights, a passenger-rights advocate is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to shut down the discount tour operator unless it can post a C$3.74 million ($2.85 million) performance bond. (bit.ly/29RuTB1)

** The Canadian government announced Thursday it will solicit bids from companies to repair and maintain two new fleets of navy ships, a strategy it had been warned earlier could cost taxpayers more money. (bit.ly/29PZVg5) ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
