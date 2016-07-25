PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario will become the first province in Canada to stop paying for high-dose opioid medications under its public drug plans, as part of a measure aimed at combating the widespread abuse of prescription painkillers. (bit.ly/2apG99h)

** The wildfire that tore through the Fort McMurray region will impact second-quarter earnings for many Canadian energy companies. According to analysts, the outages played a part in lifting global prices for oil to around $50 per barrel by the end of May, as well as lessening the discount paid for the bitumen blend of crude from Western Canada. (bit.ly/2apHw7G)

NATIONAL POST

** The Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada (MPPAC) said on Sunday that management had caved in to political correctness and the "knee jerk" changes amount to lowering standards. The association also said that its members had "grave reservations" about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's decision to ease entrance requirements. (bit.ly/2apJlle) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)