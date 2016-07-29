PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The pipeline and power company TransCanada Corp says it aims to have its new, discounted tolling system to help natural gas producers in Western Canada compete with abundant U.S. shale gas in place in the fall of 2017. (bit.ly/2aD4sjS)

** Canada's largest oil sands producers suffered heavy losses in the second quarter, but say two years of deep cost cutting has put them in a position to consider expansion. (bit.ly/2amzQl0)

** The soaring price of gold has failed to ignite expansion frenzy at Canada's largest gold miners. Instead, the latest round of earnings reports show an industry intent on reducing debt and rebuilding confidence. Goldcorp Inc said on Thursday that it was installing a new accounting system, cutting staff at head and regional offices by a third and selling mines. (bit.ly/2aOYKee)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co is taking advantage of low interest rates to raise $650 million in new debt. The company announced Thursday that the 3.2 percent notes, due in 2046, will be used to refinance outstanding debt and to buy back more shares. (bit.ly/2aBc21W)

** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has launched a review of its three-year-old wireless code, the set of rules that effectively killed three-year cellphone contracts and put an end to exorbitant roaming fees. The review will culminate with a public hearing in February. (bit.ly/2aBcHAi)

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc cut its earnings forecast for the fifth time in six quarters on Thursday as its realized potash prices plunged to stunning lows. (bit.ly/2aD7mFi) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)