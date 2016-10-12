PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Canadian business group that has been a major proponent of a free trade agreement with Europe fears the accord could be derailed by Belgium at the 11th hour even though the continent's most powerful leaders are calling it the "good" kind of trade deal. bit.ly/2d6VeAg

** A C$325 million ($244.54 million) investment that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to make for a paint shop in Brampton, Ontario, is a win that Unifor and its predecessor union, the Canadian Auto Workers, have been seeking for decades. bit.ly/2dQO29F

** Canada's prison agency has halved the number of inmates it keeps in indefinite solitary confinement over the past two years, according to new data, a striking reduction that comes as the Liberal government ponders slapping strict, new limits on how Correctional Service Canada (CSC) isolates prisoners. bit.ly/2dKoD16

NATIONAL POST

** Unifor has managed to secure nearly C$900 million ($677.20 million) of investment for Canada's auto assembly plants in the space of just a few weeks, a feat that union president Jerry Dias trumpeted as "completely reversing the trend" of a shrinking Canadian industry. bit.ly/2dQU3Dt

** Faced with customer outrage over skyrocketing prices for electricity in Ontario, Hydro One Networks Inc, the largest utility in the province, has turned to the power of behavioral science to help solve its problems. Warren Lister, Hydro One's recently named vice president of customer service, said one of his first tasks is to redesign the Hydro One bill. bit.ly/2dk1kfd

** Fintech startup FundThrough, an online invoice funding platform, has landed C$24.6 million ($18.51 million) in its second financing round. The funds are slated to serve two purposes: help more small business customers through technology innovation; and expand its team across the country, said Steven Uster, co-founder and CEO of Toronto-based FundThrough. bit.ly/2e0MzMF ($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)