PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's housing agency is raising the alarm over the country's real estate sector, warning about a strong risk of problems on the horizon. (bit.ly/2dVsnwR)

** The regulatory colleges that oversee doctors and pharmacists in British Columbia are planning to tell their members that pharmacists can distribute the abortion pill directly to women, despite Health Canada guidance that says only physicians should hand out medication that ends a pregnancy. (bit.ly/2dVrxzY)

NATIONAL POST

** Workers at FCA Canada Inc have voted 70.1 per cent in favour of a new four-year labour contract that will invest $331.4 million in upgrading the Canadian plants. (bit.ly/2dVrsfS)

** Ontario Power Generation has reworked one of its advertisements about its coal-free electricity production, after pressure from the body that regulates advertising in Canada. (bit.ly/2dVqbVX) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)