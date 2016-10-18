PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online real-estate brokerage Zoocasa shuttered by Rogers Communications Inc last year is relaunching with a new website and an injection of cash from a group of technology-focused investors. (bit.ly/2dkd9n0)

** Larry Tomei is joining HSBC Bank Canada as the new head of retail banking and wealth management. (bit.ly/2dke1bg)

** Merger talks between Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc and British bookmaker William Hill Plc have ended after the two firms concluded they would be stronger on their own. (bit.ly/2dke3A7)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian political commentator Ezra Levant is turning to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for help after a United Nations department barred his online news outlet from attending next month's Conference of the Parties (COP 22) in Morocco. (bit.ly/2dkfEG6)

** The naming of Newfoundlander Malcolm Rowe to the Supreme Court of Canada justice ushers in a contemporary and open era in its occult appointment process while maintaining its 141-year custom of regional representation. (bit.ly/2dkhp66) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)