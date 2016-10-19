Oct 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government plans to re-introduce incentives for home-energy retrofits and commit to phased-in changes to the national building code that will eventually require all homes to be virtually energy self-sufficient. (bit.ly/2dmRyKK)

** The head of Canada's housing agency says Ottawa's new standard for gauging whether borrowers can handle higher interest rates to buy homes is necessary to prevent damaging the broader economy. (bit.ly/2dmTVgy)

** Suncor Energy Inc is selling another stake in an oil-storage terminal to an Alberta First Nation as the company seeks stronger ties with aboriginal groups in the northern oil-sands region. (bit.ly/2dmTu64)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault on Tuesday defended the fact that most of nearly $12 million spent on a plan to offer discounts to low-income electricity customers went to consultants and advertising. (bit.ly/2dmZ34c)

** Michael Chong, a Conservative Member of Parliament, is calling for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp and its securitization business to be privatized - something former finance minister Jim Flaherty once mused about. (bit.ly/2dmU3wB) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)