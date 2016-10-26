PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The proportion of Metro Vancouver homes left vacant or not used as a primary residence has almost doubled since 2001, a time when the region's residential real estate sector increasingly became a magnet for both local and foreign investors, according to a new study based on 30 years of census data. bit.ly/2eFsjQX

** Three divisions of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have reached a settlement deal with the Ontario Securities Commission after revealing they overcharged fees to clients for up to 14 years. bit.ly/2eR8SVF

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says financial donation limits in federal politics are too low for wealthy donors to buy influence with his cabinet ministers. bit.ly/2eEz2xp

NATIONAL POST

** Cord cutting took a bigger bite out of Canada's broadcast industry last year as younger audiences increasingly listened to music and watched television over the Internet, according to the federal broadcast regulator. bit.ly/2eR7jqZ

** The use of short-term payday loans - where charges in some provinces can be equivalent to an annual percentage rate of 500 per cent - has doubled recently to include 4 percent of Canadian households, according to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

The survey of 1,500 payday loan users showed that many Canadians are unaware of the high cost compared to alternative sources of funds. bit.ly/2dVFYF0 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)