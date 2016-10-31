PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-Dominion Bank has made a preliminary offer of about C$600 million ($448.43 million) to buy wealth management firm Richardson GMP Ltd, according to people familiar with the sale process. bit.ly/2fmhYxJ

** Canada's telecom regulator Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will take a close look at its policy on net neutrality as a public hearing begins this week on internet pricing practices that allow access to certain content for "free" but charge customers regular rates for other data usage. bit.ly/2fmkkwC

** A software program at the Vancouver School Board has triggered a host of problems since it was introduced in 2015, including employees being paid for vacation or sick leave for which they were not entitled, according to a memo dated Sept. 16. bit.ly/2fmjbVI

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Securities Commission has approved a settlement Friday that will see Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pay clients of its investment dealers more than C$73 million ($54.53 million) as reimbursement for charging them excess fees, in some cases for more than a decade. bit.ly/2fmmwUS

** Cenovus Energy Inc hopes the next phase of its Christina Lake oilsands facility will be the first project to resume construction following the downturn - but at a much lower cost, CEO Brian Ferguson said in an earnings call last week. bit.ly/2fmoVin ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)