PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ford Motor Co and the union representing its workers in Canada reached a last-minute agreement on a new contract, averting a strike. The automaker agreed to terms of a contract that Unifor signed earlier after negotiations with General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV . bit.ly/2f8c4fE

** Enbridge Inc remains committed to completing its purchase of a major stake in the Dakota Access pipeline, despite the high-profile confrontation between native American protesters and a would-be partner that is now building the $3.7-billion project, executives from the company's U.S. subsidiary said on Monday. bit.ly/2f55XeM

** Struggling Second Cup Ltd has formed a special committee to review its strategic options - a move that can lead to the sale of a company - while acknowledging the café chain won't be able to meet its three-year business goals. bit.ly/2ePE7Ct

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario universities face several financial pressures, among them pension solvency deficits, according to a new commentary by debt rating service DBRS Ltd. bit.ly/2f5ao99

** BlackBerry Ltd signed a deal with Ford Motor Co to expand the use of its QNX and security software in Ford's vehicles, marking the first time the smartphone-turned-software company will work directly with an auto manufacturer instead of relying on a middleman. bit.ly/2fq0KiO

** Suncor Energy Inc is planning to sell all or parts of its Ontario wind power business following the C$1.13-billion ($844.23 million) divestiture of its lubricants business Monday. Suncor confirmed it planned to sell all or parts of its wind power assets in Ontario, but planned to hold onto its wind generating capacity in Alberta and Saskatchewan. bit.ly/2eicvpa ($1 = 1.3385 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)