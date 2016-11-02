PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp is undertaking a series of multibillion-dollar moves to help pay for a major U.S. acquisition earlier this year while cementing annual gains in its dividend of up to 10 percent. The company said late Tuesday it will issue as much as $3.5 billion of stock in its second massive bought deal of 2016. bit.ly/2fc44dP

** The Canadian federal government is rolling out measures to lure more foreign cash and talent as it tries to dig the country out of a slow-growth trap. The strategy, unveiled Tuesday by Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau, includes measures that will make it easier for fast-growing Canadian tech firms and multinational corporations operating here to quickly bring in skilled foreign workers. bit.ly/2fc3hJW

** Canadian mobile game maker Big Viking Games has announced it received C$21.75 million ($16.25 million) in equity financing in 2016, and hopes to raise almost C$40 million ($29.88 million) more to expand in the coming years. bit.ly/2fc194F

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta's NDP government moved to put into law Tuesday the costliest aspect of its climate leadership plan - a 100 megatonne-a-year cap on emissions from the oilsands. bit.ly/2fc5ViR

** One of the Canada's largest banks has moved a key prime rate up 15 basis points for variable-rate mortgage customers, a change that will affect Canadians with floating rate products. Toronto-Dominion Bank began telling the lending industry on Monday that its prime lending rate was going to jump from 2.7 percent to 2.85 percent on Tuesday for one segment of its business. bit.ly/2fc3Pzp

($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)