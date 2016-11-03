FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** GMP Capital's chief executive officer says the company is facing "good dilemmas" as it weighs its options about the future of its roughly 30 percent stake in high-net-worth asset manager Richardson GMP Ltd. bit.ly/2eqNLuE

** The world's largest financial companies, including Canada's major banks, are going to embrace blockchain technology to retool their post-trading processes for investors over the next decade, allowing them to complete securities trades more quickly and at a lower cost, according to blockchain specialist Blythe Masters, chief executive officer of Digital Asset Holdings LLC. bit.ly/2eqR0SR

** Dominic Barton, who heads Ottawa's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, said Canada lags far behind many countries in taking advantage of private financing to help fund large-scale projects, adding that infrastructure needs in Canada far exceed the capacity of governments to pay for them alone. bit.ly/2eqQOTK

NATIONAL POST

** Fewer people are buying homes in Vancouver because of rapidly changing market conditions, partially brought on by government regulation, according to a report by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. bit.ly/2eqSIUt

** The Canadian federal government is set to raise foreign ownership levels for domestic airlines, a move that could spark the creation of ultra low-cost domestic carriers. The moves are part of a suite of initiatives to be announced Thursday in Montreal by Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau. natpo.st/2eqTK2O (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.