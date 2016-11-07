FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 7
November 7, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Workers at Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd have approved a new contract with the company, wrapping up 2016 contract negotiations between Unifor and the Canadian units of the Detroit Three automakers. bit.ly/2fKwkYI

** The U.S. election is almost certain to be the sole fixation of the financial world this week. Everything else is secondary to Tuesday's vote - the culmination of a bitter marathon of an election campaign. bit.ly/2fKwLlO

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to roll out a new environmental protection regime for British Columbia's coast as early as Monday. It is his answer to the province's demand for a "world leading marine spill response" plan, which is currently the biggest sticking point in gaining the British Columbia government's approval for new heavy-oil pipelines. bit.ly/2fKvECV

NATIONAL POST

** In about 10 days, the second multibillion-dollar equity offering this year by TransCanada Corp is set to close. The C$3.2 billion ($2.39 billion) financing - the sale of 54.75 million shares at C$58.50 plus an option to sell another 5.475 million shares at the same price, which runs until mid December - was announced this week. bit.ly/2fKy5FF ($1 = 1.3409 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
