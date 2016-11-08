FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 8
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** No matter who prevails in Tuesday's presidential election, the U.S. ambassador to Canada says President Barack Obama is determined to win an uphill fight to get congressional approval of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership deal during the lame-duck session. tgam.ca/2fWDNn7

** Air Canada is assessing whether to expand its Rouge discount airline within Canada as a way to compete with new low-cost carriers that are preparing to enter the market, chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu says. tgam.ca/2fWGc13

** The federal government has revised how it assesses applications for permanent residence from former international students and expects to release the changes later this month, bolstered by recommendations from its panel on economic growth that argued this group is key to Canada's immigration strategy. tgam.ca/2fWDwAh

NATIONAL POST

** With his announcement on Monday of a C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) marine protection plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created the conditions to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. bit.ly/2fWDjgy

** National Bank of Canada has made a deal to deploy up to C$1.3 billion through the loan platform of San Francisco-based fintech firm LendingClub Corp over the next year. bit.ly/2fWMXja

** New federal regulations designed to ensure that pipelines have "readily accessible" funds on hand to deal with the consequences of oil or gas spills will have little impact on major pipeline projects, but could spell trouble for smaller companies. bit.ly/2fWIvBg

** In an attempt to reduce the number of unsolicited calls Canadians receive, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission issued a decision Monday that gives telecoms 90 days to develop technical solutions to block illegitimate nuisance calls within their networks. bit.ly/2fWEb4L ($1 = C$1.34) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.