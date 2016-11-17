PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc raised $1.4 billion in its first return to the bond market in 21 months, refinancing some debt and buying more time for its turnaround plan. tgam.ca/2fzkaQP

** The Bank of Canada says it won't necessarily move in lockstep with the Federal Reserve if the U.S. central bank moves to hike its key interest rate next month, as widely expected. tgam.ca/2fzoJdT

** A committee of Performance Sports Group Ltd's shareholders has filed a legal objection to a proposed auction of the insolvent company's assets, arguing the bidding structure makes it too hard for anyone to compete with an offer tabled by a group led by Sagard Capital Partners LP. tgam.ca/2fzkUW1

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is ready to discuss difficult trade issues with the new U.S. administration, including softwood lumber and livestock, and he is confident of finding a "win-win" solution. tgam.ca/2fzmWW6

NATIONAL POST

** The International Energy Agency's latest World Energy Outlook expects Canadian output to grow to 6.1 million bpd by 2040 if governments stick to their Paris agreement pledges - but that is 1.5 million bpd lower than the IEA's "Current Policies Scenario", which assumes there are no new international policy measures to combat climate change. bit.ly/2fzlmDH

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was foolish to signal his willingness to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, former U.S. senator and Donald Trump insider Rick Santorum said on Wednesday. natpo.st/2fzeiHn

** Canada and Cuba are on a good footing to enhance an already-good relationship with a visit to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, say experts, despite uncertainty around the policy of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. natpo.st/2fzlfbg (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)