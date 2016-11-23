FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 23
November 23, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An Ontario court has barred upstart television provider VMedia Inc from streaming a basic set of live TV channels online, but left the door open for the federal broadcast regulator to decide otherwise. tgam.ca/2gftdUm

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the presence of senior Chinese government envoys and wealthy business executives at a private Liberal Party fundraiser in May was his way of trying to attract investment dollars to Canada from China. tgam.ca/2fR4A32

** Ontario's Corrections Minister has appealed to Premier Kathleen Wynne for new prison spending and dispatched a 25-member team to examine conditions in segregation cells across the province. tgam.ca/2fR7N2R

NATIONAL POST

** The head of Shell Canada Michael Crothers says the oil major is no longer interested in expanding in Alberta's oilsands, and will focus instead on shale and new energy sources. bit.ly/2fQYOyB

** Canada intends to purchase 18 Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets and, while the Liberal government says it has a rough idea what that might cost, it stopped short of claiming its plan will save money in the long run. natpo.st/2fR7qoQ (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

