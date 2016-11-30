PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government has approved two major crude oil pipelines, including the controversial expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain line to Vancouver. Ottawa will also impose a moratorium on crude oil tankers off the northerly coast of British Columbia. (tgam.ca/2fCpGDB)

** Canadians have increasingly been spending more to visit Cuba as resorts switched pricing to U.S. dollars in preparation for a flood of American tourists. (tgam.ca/2fCoPCF)

** Executives from Air Miles parent company LoyaltyOne Inc, one of Canada's largest loyalty program companies, went to Queen's Park on Tuesday to state their objection to a bill that would deny them the right to have points in their programs expire in Ontario. (tgam.ca/2gIWjeH)

** Donald Trump is taking direct aim at Barack Obama's legacy as he assembles an administration team bent on rolling back some of his signature reforms in health care, immigration and more. (tgam.ca/2fCcGOd)

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced approvals for two major export pipelines Tuesday, while dismissing a third pipeline and imposing a ban on oil tanker traffic on the northern section of British Columbia's coast. (bit.ly/2gIZzqG)

** Amazon Inc remains tight-lipped about its plans to launch its video streaming service in Canada, but local players anticipate the deep-pocketed competitor will enter the market by the end of the week. (bit.ly/2gIUizr)

** Foreign home ownership levels have nudged their way up in Vancouver despite a tax brought in by the provincial government which adds an extra 15 percent to the purchase price for any overseas buyers. (bit.ly/2gIYejM) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)