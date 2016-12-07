FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said environmental and indigenous opponents of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion have a legitimate right to protest, but they do not hold a veto over the project and can't kill it. tgam.ca/2g9R7jA

** An Ontario Securities Commission proposal to require financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients could push investment firms away from offering traditional investment-advisory services if the new standard is too difficult to implement, industry officials warn. tgam.ca/2g9WvDd

** Canadian banks have navigated through weak economic growth, low interest rates and a depressed energy sector with their profits intact, but one big threat remains: the domestic housing market. tgam.ca/2g9ZLi8

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's telecommunications regulator is eliminating roles at its seven regional offices and consolidating some services at its National Capital Region headquarters in a push toward "digital first." bit.ly/2ga6ubB

** Bank of Montreal beat market expectations when it reported an 11 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter, helped by growth in all segments. bit.ly/2ga1KD7

** A motion from the Senate Conservative leader Claude Carignan - backed by government representative Peter Harder, Liberal leader Joseph Day and Independent Senators Group coordinator Elaine McCoy - seeks to add new independent members to committees, where a substantial amount of the Senate's work takes place. natpo.st/2ga21Wk (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

