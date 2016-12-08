FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 8
December 8, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The civil servant in charge of the government's spy-watchdog agency says Canada may have to reconsider how it shares intelligence with the United States if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on his promise to torture terrorists to gather intelligence. tgam.ca/2h6uqyd

** Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. is postponing the shareholder vote for its $4.9-billion sale to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, raising questions about whether CIBC will have to sweeten its bid next year. tgam.ca/2h6tkCy

** Canada is set to overhaul the way financial transactions are processed as changing technology and globalization reshapes the way individuals and businesses move money and access their funds. tgam.ca/2h6weYc

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario officials said the province's own land-use restrictions around its largest city have constrained the supply of detached homes. bit.ly/2h6wO88

** A major international union has taken the first step towards unionizing pilots at WestJet Airlines Ltd, taking over the work begun internally last year. bit.ly/2h6nJw6 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

