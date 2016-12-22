Dec 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Latvia's ambassador to Canada defended a NATO decision to send a Canadian-led battle group to his Baltic country in 2017, after a Russian diplomat suggested this act of deterrence aimed at Moscow was a waste of resources that would be better spent fighting extremism. tgam.ca/2hd1oPO

** Members of the Chinese community have been asked for payments of as much as C$5,000 ($3,700) to attend private cash-for-access functions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amounts that exceed federal contribution limits. As part of an ongoing review of fundraising activities by the Liberal Party, the Globe and Mail spoke with invitees who described requests that suggest significant discrepancies between official ticket prices and the actual cost of entry. tgam.ca/2hKDV9e

NATIONAL POST

** With its declaration that high-speed internet a basic service, Canada's telecom regulator is shifting its regulatory focus from voice to broadband. In a much-anticipated decision released Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission declared that all residents are entitled to access voice and broadband Internet services on fixed and mobile wireless networks. bit.ly/2iexpbR

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies may make drilling and investing in the United States more competitive in the short term, but climate change policies are still necessary long-term given both global trends and state level legislation in the U.S. bit.ly/2hfMBWe

(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)