THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Latvia's ambassador to Canada defended a NATO decision to
send a Canadian-led battle group to his Baltic country in 2017,
after a Russian diplomat suggested this act of deterrence aimed
at Moscow was a waste of resources that would be better spent
fighting extremism. tgam.ca/2hd1oPO
** Members of the Chinese community have been asked for
payments of as much as C$5,000 ($3,700) to attend private
cash-for-access functions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,
amounts that exceed federal contribution limits. As part of an
ongoing review of fundraising activities by the Liberal Party,
the Globe and Mail spoke with invitees who described requests
that suggest significant discrepancies between official ticket
prices and the actual cost of entry. tgam.ca/2hKDV9e
NATIONAL POST
** With its declaration that high-speed internet a basic
service, Canada's telecom regulator is shifting its regulatory
focus from voice to broadband. In a much-anticipated decision
released Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission declared that all residents are
entitled to access voice and broadband Internet services on
fixed and mobile wireless networks. bit.ly/2iexpbR
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's policies may make drilling and
investing in the United States more competitive in the short
term, but climate change policies are still necessary long-term
given both global trends and state level legislation in the U.S.
bit.ly/2hfMBWe
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)