8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 23
December 23, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Canadian-developed vaccine for the Ebola virus has proven to be extremely effective in a full-scale clinical trial, opening the possibility that future outbreaks of the disease can be successfully contained. tgam.ca/2h8OVJt

** New Brunswick has broken ranks with other provinces and territories to strike a bilateral agreement on health funding with Ottawa, a move that angered other provincial ministers who had rejected what the federal government put on the table earlier this week. tgam.ca/2imRd93

** A majority of Canadians support the key planks in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's energy and climate plan - approving a controversial oil pipeline and imposing a carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a poll from Nanos Research Group says. tgam.ca/2h8LthU

NATIONAL POST

** Indie telecommunications providers say the federal telecom regulator's landmark decision to classify high-speed internet a basic service will inject competition into the ecosystem - and ultimately lower prices and improve speeds for consumers. bit.ly/2hZBuxs

** A former Ontario premier, a current member of parliament, and an ex-Alberta cabinet minister are among those advising businessman and reality TV personality Kevin O'Leary on whether to launch a Conservative leadership bid, according to a member of his "exploratory committee." bit.ly/2hinjGH

Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

