PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 9
January 9, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's domestic spy service has been trying to figure out ways of obtaining "bulk data" to better feed the holdings of its secretive analytics centre, newly released records show. tgam.ca/2iuVzva

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most trusted lieutenants have held talks with top advisers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in an attempt to avert a costly trade war between the neighbouring nations. tgam.ca/2iUKPt0

NATIONAL POST

** Health Canada is investigating Calgary-based Slimwell - which has clinics in Calgary and Markham, Ontario, and promises mail-order service far beyond - for false and misleading advertising of a prescription drug. bit.ly/2iv29BU

** The fentanyl-fuelled opioid crisis which affected British Columbia is moving east, and the mayor of Toronto hopes a united and rapid response will help save lives in Canada's most populous city. bit.ly/2iuU7ZW (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

