PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Honda Motor Co Ltd will invest more than $408 million to upgrade its Alliston, Ontario, assembly plant, backed by grants from the federal and Ontario governments that will bring total spending on the plant to about $492 million. tgam.ca/2iXASJu

** Senior executives of Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued assurances on Monday that they will go ahead with new investments in Canada, despite moves by president-elect Donald Trump to discourage manufacturers from building vehicles outside the U.S. tgam.ca/2jyn76Y

** After two years of deep cuts in Canada's beleaguered resource sector, Canada's commodity-linked businesses are poised to start investing in expansion in 2017, according to a Bank of Canada survey. tgam.ca/2iXxDlk

NATIONAL POST

** The Vancouver-based clothing company Lululemon Athletica Inc improved its lower-end guidance estimates for fourth-quarter net revenue and profit on Monday, predicting at least $775 million of revenue, up from $765 million at from the low end of the previous estimate. bit.ly/2iXygLy

** Canadian REITs will see "high single digits and low double digit" growth next year, as robust demand in the East and a strong retail sector are offset by an office glut in Calgary, according to a new report from Timbercreek Asset Management. bit.ly/2iXxhuH (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)