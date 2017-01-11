FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 11
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's vast network of bank branches will shrink in 2017, with dozens of locations closing as institutions cut costs and invest billions in technology as more customers migrate online. tgam.ca/2iF5uOY

** The National Energy Board of Canada has officially appointed three new members to a panel that will restart the stalled review of the proposed Energy East pipeline. The new three-member panel will be headed by Don Ferguson, a former senior civil servant in New Brunswick. tgam.ca/2jzkP7P

NATIONAL POST

** An eventual increase in Canadian interest rates is not expected to lead to a spike in mortgage book losses for Canada's banks, Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay told investors on Tuesday. bit.ly/2ifruPc

** Canadian Securities Administrators are calling for public input on a proposal to prohibit embedded commissions and trailer fees in investment funds, the strongest indication in a years-long process that an outright ban is on the table. bit.ly/2ift2ZP (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

