FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 26, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GLOBE AND MAIL

** AltaGas Ltd is buying WGL Holdings Inc for about $4.5 billion in the latest major acquisition of a U.S. energy infrastructure company by a Canadian rival. tgam.ca/2kn5hRG

** TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said the Calgary-based firm is working furiously to resubmit the Keystone XL pipeline application after U.S. President Donald's Trump directive to revive the project. tgam.ca/2kmYDe5

** British Columbia Investment Management Corp has entered into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to Leadon Investment Inc, a private investor group with ties to Hong Kong. tgam.ca/2kwiEhK

NATIONAL POST

** BlackBerry Ltd revealed on Twitter that the long-awaited keyboard phone will be released at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 25. bit.ly/2kmXPFZ

** The Canadian subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has partnered with Toronto investment firm Dynamic Funds to launch a new suite of five actively managed exchange-traded funds, breaking new ground in Canada for the world's largest asset manager. bit.ly/2kmYDel

** An Ontario judge has refused to add another of Chevron Corp's Canadian subsidiaries to an enforcement action launched by plaintiffs from Ecuador. bit.ly/2kmXCTd (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.