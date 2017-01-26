PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** AltaGas Ltd is buying WGL Holdings Inc for about $4.5 billion in the latest major acquisition of a U.S. energy infrastructure company by a Canadian rival. tgam.ca/2kn5hRG
** TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said the Calgary-based firm is working furiously to resubmit the Keystone XL pipeline application after U.S. President Donald's Trump directive to revive the project. tgam.ca/2kmYDe5
** British Columbia Investment Management Corp has entered into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to Leadon Investment Inc, a private investor group with ties to Hong Kong. tgam.ca/2kwiEhK
** BlackBerry Ltd revealed on Twitter that the long-awaited keyboard phone will be released at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 25. bit.ly/2kmXPFZ
** The Canadian subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has partnered with Toronto investment firm Dynamic Funds to launch a new suite of five actively managed exchange-traded funds, breaking new ground in Canada for the world's largest asset manager. bit.ly/2kmYDel
** An Ontario judge has refused to add another of Chevron Corp's Canadian subsidiaries to an enforcement action launched by plaintiffs from Ecuador. bit.ly/2kmXCTd (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)