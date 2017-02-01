FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 1
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp has long-term contracts from shippers backing its $15.7-billion Energy East project and is determined to proceed despite forecasts of a surplus in pipeline capacity in the next decade, company officials told a Senate hearing Tuesday. tgam.ca/2kg3K0d

** The Bank of Canada has launched a multiyear effort to overhaul the sophisticated computer models it uses to forecast the economy after they failed to foreshadow the deep and persistent aftershocks of the global financial crisis. tgam.ca/2kg3K0d

NATIONAL POST

** Even as the Trump administration vows to toughen the procedures the United States uses to screen refugees, it has expressed "great confidence" in Canada's largely similar refugee-vetting procedures and believes them to be "very good", more than one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's senior advisers has told the National Post. bit.ly/2kUa7Fk

** The Canada Media Fund (CMF) is partnering with Google Canada to create a YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing original Canadian films as part of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation celebrations. bit.ly/2kfZU7l (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

