7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 2
February 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's securities regulator is proposing to ban the sale of short-term binary options to the general public, saying the securities are being used in scams. tgam.ca/2kUWLg3

** PointClickCare Technologies Inc has delayed its plans to go public and instead has raised $85 million in a private financing led by San Francisco fund Dragoneer Investment Group. tgam.ca/2jGs9dl

NATIONAL POST

** One of the founders of WestJet Airlines Ltd is making another foray into Canada, this time with a 72-year-old Portuguese airline that will begin flying to Toronto in June. bit.ly/2kZvKo1

** The Liberal government is breaking its promise to change Canada's voting system, though just Tuesday it was stringing along opposition parties with hopes for collaboration. bit.ly/2jGpnF6 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.