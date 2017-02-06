MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corp is auditioning investment banks for starring roles in an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to sources pitching the company. tgam.ca/2laiT6h
NATIONAL POST
** The Liberal party's electoral reform exercise cost a minimum of C$4.1 million, according to an analysis of government expenses. bit.ly/2jReXHE
** Canada's financial consumer agency is investigating complaints that banks are signing up customers for credit cards without their express consent. bit.ly/2l0eR0y (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)