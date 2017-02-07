Feb 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The BC Liberals say they are planning to go to the police
in light of what they say was a hack of their party website on
the weekend, and may bolster their cyberdefences as a result of
the situation. tgam.ca/2kgSLms
** The executive of the Ontario Medical Association has
resigned, highlighting the infighting that has plagued Ontario
doctors as they seek a new contract from the province. tgam.ca/2leYqgK
NATIONAL POST
** Fresh off his victory in the legal tussle with Smashing
Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan to acquire an obscure U.S.
wrestling company, Canadian media scion Leonard Asper says he is
looking to buy more original media content. bit.ly/2kmybmN
** Mediatube Corp and Northvu Inc filed an appeal Friday
asking the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the January
ruling that dismissed its claim that Bell Canada infringed its
IPTV technology patent to create Fibe TV. bit.ly/2jXmhg0
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)