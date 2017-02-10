Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Energy Transfer Partners LLC, which is building the Dakota Access pipeline, expects to close the sale of a minority stake in the project to Enbridge Inc. tgam.ca/2kav0QM

** Canada and China are joining a mid-March summit hosted by Chile on how to advance trade in Asia-Pacific now that Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and ceded leadership in the region. tgam.ca/2kaCenR

NATIONAL POST

** Open Text Corp has spent almost $3 billion on acquisitions over the past three years, including its recently-closed purchase of Dell EMC's enterprise content division. bit.ly/2kaj4ic

** Suncor Energy Inc's chief executive, Steve Williams, thinks Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's secretary of state, could help shield domestic crude from a border adjustment tax. bit.ly/2kaof1A

** Advanced Development Group Ltd, a Canadian construction company, says it has severed ties with its representative in Baghdad and is probing what role he may have played in a recent missile test by the Iraqi government. bit.ly/2kapJZy (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)